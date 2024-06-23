Foolio Reportedly Dies At 26 After Tampa Birthday Party Shooting

Fans and loved ones are mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio.

The hip-hop community is in mourning once again, as according to reports, Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio was shot and killed in Tampa this weekend. Based on various posts on his Instagram Story, he had been celebrating his 26th birthday with a pool party at a local Airbnb when police shut things down. After that, he and other attendees appeared to move to another location. Some reports suggest that this was a nearby Holiday Inn, where a shooting took place early this morning, killing one and leaving three others injured. Foolio's involvement in this particular shooting is unconfirmed at the time of writing, however, and the exact circumstances leading up to his reported death remain unclear.

"Y’all took my boyfriend from me. I hate y’all & I won’t be the only one crying [broken heart emoji]," Foolio's girlfriend Mani Tweeted earlier today. Other associates and loved ones are leaving heartfelt and emotional messages about his reported passing under his recent posts, many of which have to do with his aforementioned birthday celebration. "Rest in power," one of them wrote today.

Foolio Reportedly Killed At Tampa Hotel

"God thank you for allowing me to see another Year & To celebrate another birthday," the newly 26-year-old Tweeted on Friday (June 21). "Appreciate all the birthday wishes so far." In another post, he expressed excitement as he arrived at the Airbnb where he planned to host his pool party. Sadly, this isn't the first tragic and untimely loss hip-hop fans have seen as of late. Earlier this month, it was reported that 1017 artist Enchanting passed away shortly after being put on life support.

Again, the circumstances leading up to her death are unconfirmed. She was also only 26, and her passing resulted in countless heartfelt messages about her life and lasting legacy. Our sympathy goes out to Foolio's loved ones as they mourn the tragic and unexpected loss. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

