Darius Morris' Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Darius Morris of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the NBA pre season match between Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers at Phones 4 U Arena on October 8, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
The medical examiner has provided insight into Darius Morris' passing.

Late NBA player Darius Morris died of coronary heart disease, with drug and alcohol use playing a role, the Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed to ABC 7 and TMZ Sports on Saturday. "Contributing conditions" in the accidental death included ethanol, cocaine, and hydrocodone. The 33-year-old passed away unexpectedly back on May 4, shocking the basketball world.

At the time, his family confirmed his passing in a statement to TMZ while asking for privacy. "With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," the statement read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Darius Morris Guards James Harden In 2013

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 08: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives against Darius Morris #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on January 8, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Morris first made a public name for himself as a player for the University of Michigan, where he helped his team compete in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Morris began his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers, who originally drafted him back in 2011. After spending multiple seasons with the organization, he joined up with four other teams prior to the end of his playing career. Over the course of his time in the NBA, he averaged 3.3 points per game in addition to 1.4 assists and 1 rebound. He most recently played professionally in China and France during the 2019-20 season.

In addition to being a basketball star, Morris was also a cousin of The Game, who mourned his passing on Instagram, last month. "My family took a blow with this one. Rest well lil cousin," Game captioned a picture of Morris. "You achieved your childhood dreams & did what you always said you would. We got Auntie Robyn." Be on the lookout for further updates on the NBA on HotNewHipHop.

