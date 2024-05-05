The Game Mourns His Cousin, Late NBA Star Darius Morris: "My Family Took A Blow"

The Game paid tribute to his late cousin, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Darius Morris, with a touching tribute on Instagram, on Saturday. Morris passed away at the age of 33, his family announced earlier in the day. No cause of death was given but TMZ reported his body was found in Los Angeles on Thursday. "My family took a blow with this one. Rest well lil cousin," Game captioned a picture of Morris. "You achieved your childhood dreams & did what you always said you would. We got Auntie Robyn."

Fans joined in with supportive messages of their own in the comments section. One user wrote: "Wow, his mom was my manager at this building in Inglewood. I remember when the Lakers picked him up. The Morris family was so happy… damn, RIP young man." Another added: "This can't be real man!!! Mr. Morris losing his son. Omg. Rest in peace Darius."

Darius Morris Defends James Harden

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 08: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives against Darius Morris #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on January 8, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Morris family first confirmed Darius' passing in a statement to TMZ. "With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," the family said to the outlet. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." The Lakers originally drafted Morris back in 2011. He spent multiple seasons with the organization before joining up with four other teams prior to the end of his playing career. He most recently played professionally in China and France during the 2019-20 season.

The Game Mourns Darius Morris

Check out Game's tribute to Morris above. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.

