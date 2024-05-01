The Game Isn't Sure Whether Rappers Or Fans Are Softer Amid Kendrick Lamar-Drake Feud

The Game shared some commentary on the rap game on his Instagram Story, on Tuesday night, admitting he's unsure whether the artists or the fans are softer. "Idk who softer these days," Game wrote over a black screen. "These rap n****s or the rap fans." The comments arrive following Kendrick Lamar's new diss track aimed at Drake, "Euphoria."

When DJ Akademiks shared the post on Instagram, fans continued to debate the feud in the comments section. "I speak for everyone in the culture when i say we stand with Drake. Drake won, anyone who disagrees doesn’t know hip hop," one user wrote. Another observed: "I'm starting to notice drake fans are similar to trump fans."

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Rapper The Game poses backstage at "The Documentary" 10th anniversary party and concert on January 18, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

Lamar dropped "Euphoria" earlier in the day, taking aim at Drake by implying he's a bad father, discussing his race, bringing up his prior feud with Pusha T, and more. Many Drake fans took issue with some of the bars on the song and debate ensued on social media afterward. At one point, Lamar rhymes: "Yeah, my first one like my last one, it's a classic, you don't have one / Let your core audience stomach that, then tell them where you get your abs from." Check out The Game's comments on the state of hip-hop below.

Game's remarks on hip-hop aren't the only comments on Instagram that he's made headlines for this week. He also has been getting attention for standing up for Justin Bieber after the singer shared a candid photo of himself crying. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.

