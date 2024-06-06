Drake & OVO Team Up With ESPN For Special NBA Finals Varsity Jackets: How To Buy

Drake is ready for the Finals.

In case you didn't know, the Drake OVO brand is still very strong. Although the artist may have lost a rap battle to Kendrick Lamar, there are still millions of people who care about Drizzy's next move. As we reported this morning, the artist has even placed his bets on both the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals. Interestingly enough, this is not the only work the megastar will be doing with the NBA throughout the upcoming series between the Mavericks and the Celtics.

According to Billboard, Drake's OVO brand has come through with a new special edition varsity jacket with ESPN. This limited edition jacket is black and gold with numerous references to ESPN, OVO, and the Finals. Interestingly enough, only 175 of these were made, which means it is going to be exceptionally difficult to cop. Moreover, thanks to the quality of these jackets, and the exclusivity, you will have to shell out $700 to get one at retail.

Drake OVO x NBA

Image via ESPN

Image via ESPN

For those who are interested in the jacket, you will be able to cop one as of this morning at 10 AM EST through the OVO App. You're going to need to be prepared because these are going to sell out exceptionally fast. Only time will tell whether or not we see an abundance of these courtside in both Boston and Dallas over the next couple of weeks. Overall, these Finals are going to be a whole lot of fun.