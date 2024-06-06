Drake & OVO Team Up With ESPN For Special NBA Finals Varsity Jackets: How To Buy

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake attends Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drake is ready for the Finals.

In case you didn't know, the Drake OVO brand is still very strong. Although the artist may have lost a rap battle to Kendrick Lamar, there are still millions of people who care about Drizzy's next move. As we reported this morning, the artist has even placed his bets on both the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals. Interestingly enough, this is not the only work the megastar will be doing with the NBA throughout the upcoming series between the Mavericks and the Celtics.

According to Billboard, Drake's OVO brand has come through with a new special edition varsity jacket with ESPN. This limited edition jacket is black and gold with numerous references to ESPN, OVO, and the Finals. Interestingly enough, only 175 of these were made, which means it is going to be exceptionally difficult to cop. Moreover, thanks to the quality of these jackets, and the exclusivity, you will have to shell out $700 to get one at retail.

Drake OVO x NBA

Image via ESPN
Image via ESPN

For those who are interested in the jacket, you will be able to cop one as of this morning at 10 AM EST through the OVO App. You're going to need to be prepared because these are going to sell out exceptionally fast. Only time will tell whether or not we see an abundance of these courtside in both Boston and Dallas over the next couple of weeks. Overall, these Finals are going to be a whole lot of fun.

Let us know what you think of this new jacket, in the comments section down below. Who do you believe is going to win the NBA Finals? Do you think that the Mavericks have what it takes? Or are the Celtics just too good of a team right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
