Foolio's Fatal Shooting Caught On Surveillance Video: Watch

BYElias Andrews992 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
VIA HNHH
Foolio
The rapper had no time to react.

The Foolio shooting shocked the hip-hop world on June 23. The rapper was only 26 years old, and a burgeoning star in his native Florida. Police have yet to announce suspects in relation to the shooting, but TMZ has obtained surveillance footage of the fateful incident. The tragic shooting took place only two days after Foolio's birthday and show him being approached by two men in a hotel parking lot. What follows is a chilling display of violence.

Foolio is never seen in the surveillance footage. He is either offscreen, or inside the vehicle in which his body was found. The angle of the camera shows a gunman approaching and then firing rounds. He fires on Foolio's vehicle as it approaches him, and eventually crashes as it exits the parking lot. The shooter who is clearly seen in the video tails the car with weapon still in hand. The footage ends with the shooter in question walking out of frame. His face is not visible at any point. TMZ claims that there were multiple culprits, but the others are harder to spot in the background.

Read More: Charleston White's Insensitive Reaction To Foolio's Tragic Death Goes Viral

Foolio Is Seen Fleeing The Scene After Being Shot

The shooting took place at 4:37 a.m. in Jacksonville, Florida. There were three other people in the car with Foolio at the time of the shooting, but all of them survived. The investigation into Foolio's death has been overshadowed by the antics tied to it via social media. Footage of one of the alleged shooters was posted to Instagram on July 2, and Foolio's account commented on it. It remains to be seen who is on the late rapper's account, but the mysterious party wrote: "Demi God" in the comment section.

Foolio's death was the third Jacksonville shooting to take place in one week. Sheriff T.K. Waters told Fox that there are no suspects, but the police is committed to bringing the shooters to justice. He also cited the diss tracks that have been made in the wake of these shootings. "It ain’t cool now. It’s over now, its over for (Jones), its permanent," he noted. "Now we have to deal with the mess of cleaning it up." T.K. Waters did not provide additional information, but he did assure locals that the investigation is already underway. "If it takes us following them one at a time, we will follow them one at a time," he asserted.

Read More: Yungeen Ace Responds To Foolio's IG Being Hacked After His Death

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
recommended content
HNHHMusicFoolio's Instagram Posts Promo Video Amidst Hacking Confusion5.8K
VIA HNHHMusicFoolio Shooting: New Footage Shows Violent Aftermath Of The Attack16.7K
hnhh-3 (1)MusicFoolio’s IG Account Baffles Fans By Claiming He’ll “Never Die”2.2K
DJ Akademiks Foolio Death Shooting Predictions Instagram Hip Hop NewsMusicDJ Akademiks Points Out Foolio Fans Predicting His Death Under Pre-Shooting Instagram Post4.3K