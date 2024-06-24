Yungeen Ace Leaves Foolio Fans In Shock By Dissing Him After His Death

Fans couldn't believe the move.

Yungeen Ace has fans on social media in disbelief after he dropped the track, "Do It," following the death of 26-year-old rapper Foolio on Sunday. The two had been aggressively beefing for years prior to the incident. On the new song, he raps at one point: "Every car I’ve been these b tinted / Choppers and killers in it / Catch his ass and do his ass you know he finished / He with his baby do it / He with this b*tch do it / With his mama do it.” He doesn't mention Foolio explicitly, but the timing and themes of the release were noteworthy to fans.

"Bro already celebrating," one top comment on the YouTube video reads. Another adds: "Dropping dis Shii da same day he died is crazy work." One more user joked: "They said the feds gonna love this one." Another remarked: "Dj vlad just called this man, willing to send a car and everything." More fans spread rest-in-peace messages for Foolio.

Yungeen Ace Disses Foolio On "Do It"

Foolio was shot and killed outside of a Holiday Inn while celebrating his birthday in Tampa, Florida over the weekend. His lawyer, Lewis Fusco, confirmed details of his client's death in a statement he shared on Instagram, on Sunday. He wrote: "Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed. While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record. We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time."