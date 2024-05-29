FBG Butta Roasts Lil Durk, Accuses Him Of Being “The Feds”

FBG Butta is certainly no stranger to making wild claims about his peers, and Lil Durk is no exception. During a recent interview with VladTV, Butta went in on the "All My Life" performer, even accusing him of cooperating with federal authorities. According to him, it's suspicious that despite being involved in so many cases, Durk is a free man.

Butta also pointed out that he was taken into custody due to his own name being mentioned, even though he's not as well-known as Durk. "His sh*t got brought up way more than mine," he explained. "And he got some money too... He's the feds, gang." Butta didn't stop there, however. He also went on to suggest that Lil Durk could be tied to the Illuminati in some way.

FBG Butta Wonders How Lil Durk Has Stayed Out Of Jail

"A lot of people died around Durk from his brother to Von to a whole bunch of other people," DJ Vlad explained, prompting Butta to share his theory. "Sounds like the Illuminati to me," he said. "Sounds like Illuminati sacrifices." He also brought up some dark conspiracy theories about FBG Duck and other prominent rappers, suggesting that manipulation by record labels could be at play. Obviously, none of this is confirmed, and all purely speculation. Durk has yet to respond to FBG Butta's claims.

This is far from the only criticism Lil Durk has received as of late, however. Earlier this month, the Chicago-born performer debuted a massive new star of Islam chain, which earned him a great deal of backlash online. Commenters called him out for seemingly living a lifestyle that doesn't align with the teachings of Islam, while others said that men wearing chains is Haram. What do you think of FBG Butta's recent rant about Lil Durk? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

