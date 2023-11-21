King Lil Jay Shuts Down Claims Of Hooking Up With Mama Duck

In a recent interview with Cam Capone News, Chicago rapper King Lil Jay found himself addressing controversial claims made by FBG Butta, who alleged that Lil Jay was romantically involved with Mama Duck, mother of the late FBG Duck. Lil Jay, known for his gritty street tales and unapologetic demeanor, didn't mince words when addressing Butta's accusations. He vehemently denied any romantic involvement with Mama Duck. Instead, he made it clear that he hasn't been in close proximity to FBG Butta for an extended period.

Setting the record straight, King Lil Jay revealed that he had spoken to Mama Duck just a week before the interview. He suggested a cordial relationship with the grieving mother. However, Lil Jay expressed reluctance to delve into the details of Mama Duck's personal life. He cited the ongoing trial related to the untimely passing of FBG Duck.

Lil King Jay Denies The Rumors

"It's very disrespectful to even be talking about something like that," he said during the interview. Moreover, the rapper's response highlights the gravity of the situation surrounding FBG Duck's death and the subsequent legal proceedings. King Lil Jay's reluctance to engage in speculative discussions about Mama Duck reflects a measure of respect for the grieving family amidst the ongoing trial. Previously, FBG Duck's mom has spoken out on her son's death as well. According to her, she believes King Von was behind the late rapper's murder and put $100K on his head. Duck's mom claims that the people allegedly behind his shooting have been "telling on [themselves]" for some time.

The controversy surrounding these claims adds another layer of complexity to an already tragic narrative. As the interview circulates within the hip-hop community, fans are left to ponder the implications of unfounded accusations and the toll they take on those involved, particularly during a period of legal proceedings and mourning.The situation surrounding FBG Duck's passing remains sensitive, and Lil Jay's call for consideration shows respect to the situation.

