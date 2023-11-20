mama duck
Gossip
FYB J Mane Checks Adam22 For Disrespecting FBG Duck's Mother
"That's the mother of Duck, bro," FYB J Mane reminded Adam22.
By
Caroline Fisher
Dec 10, 2023
Music
King Lil Jay Shuts Down Claims Of Hooking Up With Mama Duck
He's keeping it respectful.
By
Tallie Spencer
Nov 20, 2023
