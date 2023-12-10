FYB J Mane Checks Adam22 For Disrespecting FBG Duck's Mother

During a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast, FYB J Mane shared his thoughts on Adam22's interview with FBG Duck's mother. Adam explained that he and his team weren't interested in putting Mama Duck up in a fancy hotel, expressing confusion as to why she felt justified to book any hotel she wanted. He claims that this was made clear to her, so they decided not to reimburse her for her expenses.

"I don't know why she thought that she just had like, a blank check to book whatever f*cking reservation she wanted," he explained. According to FYB J Mane, however, he should have booked her any hotel she asked for. As he puts it, the internet personality makes plenty of cash off of his coverage of her late son and his case. He thinks that out of respect, Adam should've paid her generously.

Read More: Crip Mac Roasts Adam22 For Not Inviting Him To Party With Blueface

FYB J Mane Explains Why Adam22 Should Have Covered Mama Duck's Expenses

"First of all bro, that's Mama Duck," FYB J Mane began. "That's the mother of Duck bro, what the f*ck is you talking about? I don't give a f*ck how much her room was. Pay that lady room, board, and whatever the f*ck else she wants, boy. Is you cr*zy?"

Adam22 then asked for clarification, and he doubled down. "So just because she's the mother of a legendary rapper, we have to pay [for] any hotel room that she wants?" he questioned. "We gotta pay her as she weigh," J Mane confirmed. What do you think of FYB J Mane giving Adam22 a piece of his mind for his disrespect towards FBG Duck's mother? Do you think the No Jumper host should have covered all of her travel expenses? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Who Won "For The Love Of Lena"? Adam22 Picks Lucky Man To Join His Wife In Bed

[Via]