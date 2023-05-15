FBG Butta
- MusicKing Lil Jay Shuts Down Claims Of Hooking Up With Mama DuckHe's keeping it respectful.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFBG Butta Slams Adam22 For Calling Him A "Zesty" SnitchAccording to Adam22, FBG Butta is a "sociopathic liar."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFBG Butta Shown Crying During Arrest FootageThe Chicago drill rapper broke down in tears as authorities arrested him in front of his child.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKing Von Accused Of Snitching On FBG Butta's Role In Odee Perry Murder"You know your name holds weight when you are still a problem after you die," one Von fan wrote on social media after hearing the news.By Hayley Hynes