FBG Butta Boasts About Allegedly Beating Up Chief Keef

FBG Butta claimed that he beat Chief Keef up before his career blew up, and spoke briefly on Sosa's return to a Chicago stage later this year.

FBG Butta recently sat down for a conversation with DJ Vlad on VladTV, and they kicked things off by talking about the one and only Chief Keef. Moreover, things began with Vlad asking Butta about the fact that Sosa is returning to his first show in Chicago in over a decade this summer, since he was previously barred from performing in the city. He said that Keef probably knows that he will be safe this time around because of the city's efforts, but also said that it could be a sticky situation since his crew has a lot of in-house beef. In addition, Butta claimed that he even beat Sosa up back in the day over a girl before he was famous.

Furthermore, this was a pretty curious story to hear, and you can check it out starting at the 2 minute mark of the video below. Regardless of FBG Butta's alleged tussle, Chief Keef's upcoming Summer Smash show is just one of his many accomplishments this year. He just dropped the long-awaited Almighty So 2, whose energy, songwriting, and production cement it as one of the best albums of the year so far. The Chicago MC may have delayed this for a long time, but now that it's here, a lot of fans couldn't have asked for more.

FBG Butta's New VladTV Interview: Watch The Beginning To Hear The Chief Keef Story

As for FBG Butta, Chief Keef wasn't the only fellow Chicago rapper that he spoke about, as this very same interview with DJ Vlad held some more interesting remarks. Most notably, he claimed that Lil Durk is with "the feds" due to his involvement in many cases in which he walked out a free man. "His s**t got brought up way more than mine," Butta claimed. "And he got some money too... He's the feds, gang." For good measure, he also included some record label and Illuminati conspiracies to tantalize the tale.

Meanwhile, Chief Keef also continued to develop his strong collaborative bond with Sexyy Red this year, so who knows what the duo might have next? Whether or not this FBG Butta story is true, there's certainly a lot more to say about the Chicago rap ecosystem. It may catch notoriety for its scandalous violence and interpersonal relationships, but these elements go far beyond just hip-hop. We'll see if things pick up for the city in this regard, and whether its exponents can come together more fruitfully.