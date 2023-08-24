FBG Butta Shown Crying During Arrest Footage

A new clip circling online shows a Chicago drill rapper at his lowest in a distressing and tough-to-watch way. Moreover, footage recently emerged of authorities arresting FBG Butta, known for his ties to artists like King Von, FBG Duck, and others in the Chicago drill scene. In the clip, Butta asks what he did wrong, and officers are unable to explain why but are asking him if he has somewhere else to stay. Not only that, but he also laments that this took place as his child was in the room, which makes the situation all the more hard to stomach. It’s unclear what the reasoning and circumstances behind his arrest are, but it clearly blindsided the MC based on what his reaction suggests.

Furthermore, readers may recognize his name from stories circling around the Chicago genre and leaders like King Von, who caught themselves up in a lot of turmoil, criminal accusations, and feuds. For example, Von faced posthumous accusations of snitching on FBG Butta when it came to his role in the murder of Odee Perry. In fact, these claims came straight from Butta himself, who spoke on the situation during an Instagram Live session. In his rant, he spoke on the other members of the FBG crew and seemingly snitched on himself in the process.

Read More: Lil Durk Allegedly Connected To FBG Duck Case By FBI Informant

FBG Butta Arrest Footage

Chicago Drill rapper FBG Butta seen crying during an arrest. pic.twitter.com/16VftkGpba — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 24, 2023

“He and his brothers told me for slappin’ they homie,” FBG Butta told two others that he was arguing with online during the stream. “Send me the paperwork,” one chat user demanded amid the barrage of messages. “I don’t speak on that s**t, them n***as told on me,” Butta continued. “Them n***as TOLD told! They gave me 192 years for killin’ a motherf***er and I blamed it on my dead sister.”

Meanwhile, King Von’s musical and cultural legacy remains active and discussed, despite the implications surrounding them. These artists may have involved themselves in rough situations, but it doesn’t make their hardship any easier to witness in such a raw way. We’ll see if any more details of this arrest emerge in the near future. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on FBG Butta.

Read More: Lul Tim Reacts To King Von Murder Charges Being Dropped On “Left A Stain” Single