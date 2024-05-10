Chief Keef Had A Subtle Message For Kanye West On "Almighty So 2"

Chief Keef In Concert - New York City
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Chief Keef backstage at Brooklyn Bowl on December 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Chief Keef had to remind fans.

Chief Keef is one of the pioneers of Chicago drill music. Overall, he came to prominence in the early 2010s when he was just 16 years old. At the time, he was dealing with a ton of adversity. Gang wars and violence were all around him. However, he was able to make it out of the city and change his life for the better. Now, he is 29 years old and fans are impressed with his growth as an artist. It has been incredible to see where he has come, and on Friday, he dropped off the highly-anticipated album Almighty So 2.

So far, fans agree that there are a ton of bangers throughout this project. One of the songs that fans are enjoying right now is "Drifting Away." In fact, this song dropped on Thursday and has proven to be one of the best cuts on here. In the song, fans noticed one bar that seemed to be directed at none other than Kanye West. In fact, he says Kanye by name. "Chief Sosa made drill, Kanye think he did too." While some may debate what this means, it is clear that Chief Keef wants his proper credit for the rise of drill, regardless of Ye hopping on a remix.

Chief Keef Delivered Banger After Banger On "Almighty So 2"

Chief Keef has done a lot for hip-hop, and the fans still love him to this day. Not to mention, they have appreciated his foray into production. Keef produced many of the tracks on this new project, which is truly impressive. His drums always go hard, and this album is just showing the world that he still has a lot to say on his records.

Let us know what you think of this bar from Chief Keef, in the comments section down below. Have you had an opportunity to listen to the new project? Is this what you were hoping for from Keef? Do you believe this is a return to form of sorts? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
