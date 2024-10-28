Lul Tim Documentary Trailer Hits The Internet As Lil Durk Arrest Controversy Continues

The charges against Tim for allegedly murdering King Von were dropped last year.

Chicago drill is at the forefront of a lot of divisive and controversial conversations around hip-hop right now, mostly bolstered by the recent arrest of Lil Durk for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. For those unaware, federal authorities accused him of allegedly putting out a hit on Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's murder, and a 2022 shooting in Rondo's vicinity resulted in his cousin Lul Pab's death. Another associate, Lul Tim, faced accusations of murdering Von back in 2020, and we now have a new trailer for a documentary on Tim's life, career, and legal troubles stemming from street conflicts and other matters.

Furthermore, the doc Book Of Timothy comes from BMS Studios, Director Apar, Hoodstar Films, Perfect Take, and Say Cheese TV. It promises "new details" and "new evidence" in the trailer, which also shows some footage of Lul Tim, previews of exclusive interviews, and news footage of the situations he was allegedly in. For those unaware, authorities dropped their charges against him for allegedly murdering King Von last year, which folks had some split reactions to overall depending on where they stand in the whole Lil Durk and Quando Rondo situation.

Lul Tim Documentary Trailer

"Because the police said Tim ain't kill him, the police did," Asian Doll, King Von's partner, said of Lul Tim's charges in 2023 in a since-deleted tweet. "N***as doing all these interviews about King Von look goofy asl," she added in another Twitter post. "Speaking on open cases & telling stories he never told is top of the line snitch s**t. He ain’t condone s**t he’ll cut a mf off for. Y’all n***as forever b***hes to me & never stood on business. I hate n***as who don’t stand on business allot lil boy. S**t dead we like grown men that get s**t done over here."