DJ Akademiks Theorizes Lil Durk Will Face A "Big" Indictment Over Other Alleged Crimes

Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Washington, DC
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Rapper Lil Durk performs during "One Big Party Tour" at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Lil Durk was arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit murder-for-hire.

DJ Akademiks has spoken at length about the recent arrest of Lil Durk for allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder of rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. In doing so, he theorized that the feds are planning a bigger indictment against the rapper during a recent livestream. Federal prosecutors unveiled their complaint against Durk on Friday, alleging that Only the Family is a “hybrid organization” that also functions as a criminal gang in addition to a music collective.

“Banks [Lil Durk] put a monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding named T.B.,” the filing reads, referencing Rondo's initials. “Banks ordered T.B.’s murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder.” They further alleged that it was in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von.

Lil Durk Performs During Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: Rapper Lil Durk performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

As for Akademiks' response, he theorized that more alleged attempted murders may be brought up in an alleged full indictment. "There's a thought of mine that says, 'When the feds unseal this indictment, they're gonna have every attempt on Quando Rondo's life. There was supposedly like three or four before. They might have FBG Cash, they might have other situations. They might bring back that Atlanta joint back that he was co-defendants with Von.'"

DJ Akademiks Discusses Lil Durk's Recent Arrest

From there, he brought up the allegations that Durk was allegedly planning to flee the country before his arrest. "The reason why the feds did it is because they thought Durk was gonna run. So, the mere fact they locked him up, is because they know they're cooking up a grand jury indictment. And that indictment, I think, is not only gonna have this murder for hire, it's gonna be a superseding indictment. It might be racketeering. Or it might have other murders and other attempted murders. That's gonna be the big bang." Check out Akademiks' full comments on Durk's arrest below. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks and Lil Durk on HotNewHipHop.

