DJ Akademiks Previews New Song From OTF Member Amid Lil Durk’s Arrest

BYCole Blake478 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Washington, DC
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Rapper Lil Durk performs during "One Big Party Tour" at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Doodie Lo has a new song called “My Brother’s Keeper."

DJ Akademiks has previewed a new song from Only the Family member Doodie Lo called “My Brother’s Keeper.” Sharing the song during a livestream on Sunday night, Akademiks confirmed that it will be dropping on Monday. "I got the song, I'm just a little bit nervous to play it because I don't know what it's gonna say," Akademiks said during the stream. "This is the first time. OTF's been f*cking silent."

Fans in the comments of Akademiks' Instagram post have been having mixed responses to the heartfelt track. "It’s sad all around man. Rip VON Free Durk," one user said. Another added: "Sh*t sounds [fire emojis] u can hear the pain frfr .. FREE DURK‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️." Others complained about the somber nature of the new music.

Read More: Lil Durk Affiliate Poses An Interesting Question About His Arrest

Doodie Lo Performs With Lil Durk In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 13: Lil Durk and Doodie Lo perform during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at Spectrum Center on January 13, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

As for the arrest, authorities charged Durk with allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder of rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. “Banks [Lil Durk] put a monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding named T.B.,” their complaint reads, as caught by Billboard. “Banks ordered T.B.’s murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder.” It also alleges that the move was in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. Additionally, federal prosecutors allege that Only The Family is a “hybrid organization” that also functions as a criminal gang in addition to a music collective.

DJ Akademiks Previews New Song From Doodie Lo

Check out the preview of Doodie Lo's new song below. It isn't the first time Akademiks has spoken on Durk's arrest. He previously theorized that more alleged legal trouble may be coming his way in the next few weeks. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Durk on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Doodie Lo's Horrific Child Abuse Allegations Made Him Suicidal

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...