DJ Akademiks Previews New Song From OTF Member Amid Lil Durk’s Arrest

DJ Akademiks has previewed a new song from Only the Family member Doodie Lo called “My Brother’s Keeper.” Sharing the song during a livestream on Sunday night, Akademiks confirmed that it will be dropping on Monday. "I got the song, I'm just a little bit nervous to play it because I don't know what it's gonna say," Akademiks said during the stream. "This is the first time. OTF's been f*cking silent."

Fans in the comments of Akademiks' Instagram post have been having mixed responses to the heartfelt track. "It’s sad all around man. Rip VON Free Durk," one user said. Another added: "Sh*t sounds [fire emojis] u can hear the pain frfr .. FREE DURK‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️." Others complained about the somber nature of the new music.

Doodie Lo Performs With Lil Durk In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 13: Lil Durk and Doodie Lo perform during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at Spectrum Center on January 13, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

As for the arrest, authorities charged Durk with allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder of rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. “Banks [Lil Durk] put a monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding named T.B.,” their complaint reads, as caught by Billboard. “Banks ordered T.B.’s murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder.” It also alleges that the move was in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. Additionally, federal prosecutors allege that Only The Family is a “hybrid organization” that also functions as a criminal gang in addition to a music collective.

DJ Akademiks Previews New Song From Doodie Lo