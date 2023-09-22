Doodie Lo’s Horrific Child Abuse Allegations Made Him Suicidal

During a recent appearance on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast, Doodie Lo opened up about the allegations made against him by his ex, FTN Bae. In 2021, the OTF member was accused of molesting her 5-year-old son. Gruesome details of the alleged abuse left fans in shock, though he's maintained his innocence.

Doodie Lo went on to file a defamation lawsuit against FTN Bae. In March of this year, he announced that he won the legal battle. He claimed that he would be awarded $11 million from his accuser. “My ultimate goal is to spread awareness to those innocent of false accusations," he said at the time. "This issue further highlights the dark side of #MeToo: What happens when men are falsely accused?” Later that same month, however, it was reported that the judge vacated the judgement. The rapper says that FTN Bae's claims were incredibly damaging to his mental health, revealing that at one point, he even wanted to "kill [himself]."

Doodie Lo Speaks On Allegations

Ak went on to describe how powerless he must have felt as the allegations swirled, and he agrees that nobody wanted to hear his side of the story. Doodie Lo says it remains one of the toughest things he's ever gone through, revealing it still impacts him today. "I don't wish this on my worst enemy," he explains.

"I still to this day bro, I ain't slept since. Like, I ain't slept. I go to sleep every day probably seven, eight in the morning. I still be looking at the old videos every night," Doodie Lo continues. "That sh*t still f*ck my head up." He went on to describe how despite going to therapy, he struggles to develop trust for the people he dates. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Doodie Lo.

