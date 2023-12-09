Doodie Lo Wins Defamation Case Against FTN Bae, Secures $1.25 Million

Earlier this week, Doodie Lo took to Twitter to announce that he's come out victorious in his defamation case against his ex, FTN Bae. Reportedly, he has also secured a major payout, receiving upwards of $1 million. Doodie Lo's suit followed FTN Bae accusing him of abusing her 5-year-old son in 2021. In March, he announced that he had won the case and was awarded over $11 million, but a judge later vacated the judgment.

“City Boys Up I Want Ever Speak On This Again I Just Won The Lawsuit 1,250,000 Don’t Play With My Name Tell Her I Said Big Ftn Shhhhh,” Doodie Lo wrote on Thursday (December 7). In September, the rapper appeared on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast, where he opened up about the impact the horrific allegations have had on his life. At the time, he revealed that the situation continued to haunt him, resulting in sleepless nights and even suicidal thoughts.

Doodie Lo Comes Out Victorious

"I still to this day bro, I ain't slept since. Like, I ain't slept. I go to sleep every day probably seven, eight in the morning. I still be looking at the old videos every night," he explained. "That sh*t still f*ck my head up." He went on, noting how he struggles to develop healthy relationships now, as struggles to trust romantic partners. “My ultimate goal is to spread awareness to those innocent of false accusations," he shared. "I don't wish this on my worst enemy."

In 2022, FTN Bae released a video stating that her previous accusations were false, claiming that Doodie Lo had taken a lie detector test and passed. “I was never trying to ruin his career or trying to get clout or nothing,” she said. “I just believed my son." Shortly after, however, she released another video claiming that she was “manipulated and threatened to make that st*pid a** apology video.” What do you think of Doodie Lo winning his defamation case against his ex, FTN Bae? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

