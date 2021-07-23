Doodie Lo
- RelationshipsDoodie Lo Wins Defamation Case Against FTN Bae, Secures $1.25 Million"Don’t Play With My Name," Doodie Lo says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDoodie Lo's Horrific Child Abuse Allegations Made Him SuicidalDoodie Lo says FTN Bae's allegations continue to impact him.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDoodie Lo Reveals Lil Durk Paid $110K For Him To Go To RehabDoodie Lo says Lil Durked "saved" his life.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFTN Bae Says She Wasn't In Court For $11 Million Case Against Her Ex Doodie LoBae said that she shouldn't be punished for involuntarily missing court dates, as she claimed she was set up by police and the court to fail.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDoodie Lo Says He Won $11 Million In Lawsuit Against FTN BaeDoodie Lo says that he won $11 million from his defamation lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, FTN Bae.By Cole Blake
- SongsDoodie Lo Taps Kodak Black For "I Swear To God" RemixThe OTF alum is back with a fiery remix to one of his best 2022 singles, assisted by Yak.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsDoodie Lo Disses His Ex-Girlfriend FTN Bae On New Song "F.T.N. (F*cc Tha Net)"Doodie Lo disses FTN Bae after she accused the rapper of sexually molesting her 5-year-old son.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDoodie Lo Honours Late King Von With “Nowhere” VideoThe Illinois native released “Big Doodie Lo” back in August.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDoodie Lo Makes A Grand Introduction On "Big Doodie Lo"OTF's Doodie Lo drops debut project featuring Pooh Shiesty, Lil Durk and more. By Aron A.
- NewsDoodie Lo & Pooh Shiesty Call Out Phonies On Their Fiery New Track "Bodies"Doodie and Pooh have officially linked up.By Joshua Robinson