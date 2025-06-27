Doodie Lo Shows Off Physical Therapy Recovery After Harrowing Atlanta Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 217 Views
Doodie Lo Physical Therapy After Atlanta Shooting Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 21: Rapper Doodie Lo backstage during Davido and Friends Birthday Concert at State Farm Arena on November 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
The OTF rapper seems to be doing much better now, although rumors of an alleged robbery against Doodie Lo are still up in the air.

Doodie Lo has a lot of new material on the way, but he sadly has some scary but fortunately resolved life struggles to handle as well. A new video caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter shows him doing physical therapy after suffering a shooting in his leg in Atlanta earlier this year.

For those unaware, this shooting seemingly relates to rumors of an alleged robbery that the OTF rapper suffered. This came about due to the brother of Quando Rondo, Woop, posting Doodie's jewelry to his Instagram Story, although we never got confirmation that this actually happened or that these incidents are for sure connected. Nevertheless, it seems like he's recovering well.

The tensions between OTF and Quando Rondo rocked both Lil Durk and the latter MC's careers a lot this decade. The tragic murder of King Von in 2020 took things to a new level, and Durk is currently behind bars for alleged murder-for-hire. Since then, some conflicts continue to arise, but everyone wants to move forward.

We will see if Doodie Lo chooses to speak out further about this incident or if those involved will just let the story pass. Things have already been very contentious, dangerous, and mournful so far, and fans hope it doesn't continue this way.

Lil Durk Case

As for Doodie's musical colleague, Lil Durk continues to face legal obstacles in his efforts to secure bail. His legal team's proposal for pretrial release saw another rejection from the court this month, and not many other case updates followed since then. It's a very complex and shocking development so far, and there is still a long way to go.

Meanwhile, Doodie Lo's new music is still making waves, even if stories like these distract fans for its beef-related context. Hopefully there is even more material to come in the future.

Maybe we will see further confirmation on this Atlanta shooting and its alleged connection to a supposed robbery, but it's been a while since the incident. So far, all fans can do is speculate and hope for deescalation. Here's wishing that Doodie's path towards recovery is a smooth one.

