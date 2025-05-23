It appears OTF's Doodie Lo is the latest rapper to have his chain snatched. The rapper's jewelry has been posted in a Instagram Story of rival and Quando Rondo's brother Woop. While it was not confirmed that Woop robbed Doodie Lo, the stolen jewelry appears in his posession.

Woop Instagram post tagged Doodie Lo in it. Tensions between Quando Rondo’s camp and OTF (Only The Family) have been simmering for years.

The conflict escalated following the fatal altercation involving King Von in 2020, a moment that significantly deepened the rift between both camps. Since then, diss tracks, social media exchanges, and provocative behavior have kept the feud in the public eye.

In December 2024, Quando Rondo joined a Clubhouse audio room filled with OTF affiliates, including Doodie Lo. His presence in the conversation was anything but neutral.

He reportedly mocked participants and reignited old tensions, prompting renewed chatter about the hostility between their crews. This online moment helped fuel speculation but offered no real evidence linking Woop to any criminal act.

Additionally, lyrics from Doodie Lo’s song “Brudda Shit” include lines referencing violent encounters and snatching jewelry, which some fans interpreted as hints at real-life events. However, such lyrics are often stylized and symbolic, reflecting general street narratives rather than literal actions. Hip-hop’s history of metaphor and bravado in storytelling makes it difficult to draw direct connections between bars and actual events.

Quando Rondo Doodie Lo

Quando Rondo’s doing a 33-month federal bid after pleading guilty to a weed conspiracy charge in late 2024. Feds dropped the harder charges—meth, coke, and fentanyl—thanks to a plea deal. He checked into a low-security spot in Ohio in January 2025.