Quando Rondo Shares New Photos And Powerful Message From Prison

BY Caroline Fisher 671 Views
Quando Rondo Message From Prison Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Quando Rondo pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges last August and was sentenced to 33 months behind bars.

Quando Rondo is dealing with no shortage of legal issues these days, but that doesn't mean he's lost hope.

Earlier this week, a series of new photos were posted on the Savannah-born performer's Instagram account. The photos, which show him behind bars, arrived alongside a powerful message.

"Stand Up Ni**a I Don't Need A Chair! They Want Me Dropping Tears In This Situation, That's Understandable Tho, Only The Generals Keep Smiles On The Face Through The Pain!" it reads. This is the first post that's been shared on his Instagram account since December of last year.

Quando's message comes just a few months after he turned himself in to begin his 33-month prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges last August. In addition to time behind bars, was sentenced to three years of supervised release and a $40K fine.

Read More: Quando Rondo’s Prison Release Date Revealed

Quando Rondo Release Date

According to XXL, his current release date is listed as April 20, 2027. He was facing up to 20 years for his alleged crimes, making his actual sentence seem a lot less intimidating. Once he's out, Quando must abide by various release conditions, per WJCL 22 News. Reportedly, this will include regular drug testing, mental health treatment, steering clear from alleged gang members, and more.

During the court proceedings, he expressed that he'll be using his time in prison to grow as a person and figure out what he wants his future to look like. "As cr*zy as it sounds," he began. "That's enough time to really sit down, rehabilitate myself, and come up with better plans for my family and friends."

A message on his Instagram Story, posted shortly after he was sentenced, indicates that he might want to keep to himself after getting out. "If promised anybody something there [sic] going to get it, my word is my word!" it read. "But on everything I love once I do this lul time I promise you I'm disappearing and never talking to people again!"

Read More: Quando Rondo Turns Himself In To Begin 33-Month Prison Sentence

