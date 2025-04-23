Quando Rondo Shares New Photos And Powerful Message From Prison

Quando Rondo is dealing with no shortage of legal issues these days, but that doesn't mean he's lost hope.

Earlier this week, a series of new photos were posted on the Savannah-born performer's Instagram account. The photos, which show him behind bars, arrived alongside a powerful message.

"Stand Up Ni**a I Don't Need A Chair! They Want Me Dropping Tears In This Situation, That's Understandable Tho, Only The Generals Keep Smiles On The Face Through The Pain!" it reads. This is the first post that's been shared on his Instagram account since December of last year.

Quando's message comes just a few months after he turned himself in to begin his 33-month prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges last August. In addition to time behind bars, was sentenced to three years of supervised release and a $40K fine.

According to XXL, his current release date is listed as April 20, 2027. He was facing up to 20 years for his alleged crimes, making his actual sentence seem a lot less intimidating. Once he's out, Quando must abide by various release conditions, per WJCL 22 News. Reportedly, this will include regular drug testing, mental health treatment, steering clear from alleged gang members, and more.

During the court proceedings, he expressed that he'll be using his time in prison to grow as a person and figure out what he wants his future to look like. "As cr*zy as it sounds," he began. "That's enough time to really sit down, rehabilitate myself, and come up with better plans for my family and friends."