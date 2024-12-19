Quando Rondo Hints At Retirement After He Serves 33 Month Prison Sentence

He might walk away from the game.

Quando Rondo has had an action-packed 2024. The rapper was alleged to be the target of a murder-for-hire scheme that led to Lil Durk's arrest. He has not gotten the opportunity to reflect on Durk's arrest due to his own legal problems, however. Quando Rondo was sentenced to 33 months in prison for conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana. It's a significant bid, and one the rapper has largely been silent on since it was announced on December 12. A week later, and Rondo addressed the sentence and his plan for the future via social media.

Quando Rondo posted a lengthy message to his fans on December 18. The IG post acknowledged that he will be gone for a while, and the struggle to provide for those in his circle. "I just caught 33 months, the whole world know it," he wrote. "And mf still got they hand out don't worry bout it tho." Rondo went on to assure those close to him that they will be taken care of while he's locked up. "If promised anybody something," he asserted. "There [sic] going to get it, my word is my word." Quando Rondo also spoke on what the rest of his career will look like. The rapper suggested that he will put the microphone down and retire once he's done serving his time.

Quando Rondo Claims He's "Disappearing" In 2027

"Once I do this lul time," Rondo explained. "I promise you I'm disappearing and never talking to people again!." The rapper didn't elaborate on his possible retirement plan, but he has spoken at length about his desire for a more peaceful life. Quando Rondo spoke with HotNewHipHop.com in November, and he detailed the ways in which converting to Islam has changed his outlook on his life. "It just gave me good peace and energy," he stated. "Taking my shot and being a part of Islam, it just gave me better energy. It gave me some of the best energy I ever had."