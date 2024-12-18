Quando Rondo Disses Police For Allegedly Trying To Steal His Jewelry

The controversial rapper was fuming.

Quando Rondo is no stranger to legal troubles. He's had several encounters with the police over the course of his career. The incident that allegedly took place on December 17 was unique, however. The rapper hopped on Instagram Stories to claim that local police tried to shake him down. Quando Rondo said that police officers tried to damage the jewelry that was on his person. To make matters even more surprising, the rapper claimed that they were trying to steal his jewelry.

"Police hate so bad," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "They broke my jewelry up and tryna steal my watch." The photo that accompanied the IG Story was of a chain laying on Quando Rondo's lap. The rapper did not provide additional context for the alleged encounter. It has not been a good holiday for Rondo in general. He will be serving a 33 month sentence in prison. He was found guilty of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana. The case dragged on for over a year, and Rondo was facing a five year sentence at one point. He ultimately struck a plea deal with the Department of Justice in August.

Quando Rondo Accused Cops Of Breaking His Chain

Quando Rondo has also been on the other side of legal matters as of late. The rapper was identified as the target in a murder-for-hire scheme that allegedly took place in 2022. Lil Durk has been accused of flying several men out to California to perform a hit on Rondo. The rapper survived the shooting, but his cousin, Lul Pab, did not. Lil Durk and the aforementioned men will stand trial in January 2025. Rondo did not address Durk directly. He did address the situation, however, via social media.