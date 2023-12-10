Quando Rondo Arrested On Federal Drug Charges: Report

According to WJCL, the FBI arrested Quando Rondo on federal drug charges on Friday (December 8). Moreover, an agency spokesperson told the outlet that police in Savannah, Georgia– his hometown– pulled over a vehicle at Burroughs Street and 37th Street around midnight. Reports indicate that they only arrested the rapper, who was the passenger, and that this occurred without incident. Rondo, real name Tyquian Bowman, just recently dodged a ban from his home of Chatham County, so this is just the latest in a troublesome and unfortunate series of legal issues for him. Not much else emerged about his current condition or response to this development at press time.

Furthermore, this arrest comes about six months after authorities indicted Quando Rondo and 18 other individuals on state drug and gang charges. Specifically, he faced accusations of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act by allegedly managing the Rollin' 60's gang in the area. Not only that, but the Never Broke Again affiliate also received charges for supposedly using communication illegally, as he allegedly used a phone to organize the sale of marijuana. As such, while this case went quiet for a little bit following his release on bond, it seems like prosecutors still want to take it to court with more evidence.

Quando Rondo Reportedly Arrested By The FBI

Via an Instagram Story, Quando Rondo stood by his innocence and claimed that someone in his camp was disloyal to him. "I aint fw nobody right now !" he wrote on the social media platform. "I don't want nobody with my number right now I got one of the [best] lawyers and private investigators on my team. This discovery nd paperwork done open my eyes one of yall n***as in the circle been talking thats why i cut all ties im innocent !

"They gone say who lul bruh talking bout im talking bout everybody im putting this out there so everybody can see this yall n***as hell im to solid to fold !" Rondo went on. "I dont want no beef with you. Ima str8 up tell you in yo face you got it im scared of you." For more news and the latest updates on Quando Rondo, check back in with HNHH.

