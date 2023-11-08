Quando Rondo Thinks Someone In His Circle Snitched On Him

Recently, Quando Rondo took to social media to call out someone in his crew who he believes snitched on him. The rapper was arrested back in June for allegedly violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism Act. He was later released on bond, allowing him to continue working. At the end of September, Georgia prosecutors tried to have him banned from his hometown of Savannah, arguing that he's a frequent target for gun violence. Fortunately for the 24-year-old, a judge recently denied the motion, meaning he's not barred from entering Chatham County. He's currently facing various drug and gang charges.

He shared his snitching accusations in an Instagram Story earlier today, noting that legal documents are what have led him to come to this conclusion. "I aint fw nobody right now !" he began, "I dont want nobody with my number right now ! I got one of the [best] lawyers and private investigators on my team this discovery nd paperwork done open my eyes one of yall n***as in the circle been talking thats why i cut all ties im innocent !"

Quando Rondo Maintains His Innocence

"They gone say who lul bruh talking bout im talking bout everybody im putting this out there so everybody can see this yall n***as hell im to solid to fold !" he continued. "I dont want no beef with you ima str8 up tell you in yo face you got it im scared of you." While it remains unclear who exactly the artist is referring to, fans are, of course, speculating in the comments section.

In July, Quando Rondo was involved in a high-speed car accident in Georgia while out on bond. Reportedly, he was given Narcan by first responders at the scene because he was exhibiting signs of an overdose. At the time, prosecutors pushed for his bond to be revoked, however, a judge ruled in his favor. What do you think of Quando Rondo accusing someone in his crew of snitching on him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

