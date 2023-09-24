Quando Rondo Gives Impromptu Concert At Restaurant: Watch

Quando Rondo appeared to post up and perform at a restaurant this week. The video, reshared by DJ Akademiks, shows Rondo standing on a table and performing for a crowd who seems pretty into the impromptu show. However, it's unclear when or where this pop-up show took place. Regardless, the venue appears to be pretty full and there is a small group of people actively dancing and vibing directly in front of Rondo. It appears, despite his recent legal troubles, there are still plenty of people are down with Rondo's music.

Rondo has remained fairly out of the spotlight after receiving a $100K bond back in June. While prosecutors attempted to have his bond revoked in July, Rondo remains a free man. However, he must submit to regular drug testing and must refrain from driving. Rondo faces a litany of charges, from RICO to driving under the influence. His trial date is still pending and remains a developing story.

Rondo Gets Mixed Reaction Online

Reactions to Rondo's performance were mixed. For a lot of people, they just wanted to have some fun about where he was performing. Both "Dave & Busters" and "Kickbacks" were thrown around liberally in the comments. "I know Foo not performing a hookah lounge," one person wrote. "Who crib they at," joked another. Additionally, another user simply commented "million dollar biscuit".

However, for all the jokes, there was also a wave of defenders standing up for Rondo. "At least he came out, he must no ain't nobody gonna do nothing, w for him," one person wrote. "Why hate like he did some to y'all personally. Man swear y'all will hate on a bird that can't fly," added another. "I don't care if it 2 people in that mf... he still performed," a third praised.

Best Reactions To Quando's Performance

