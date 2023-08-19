Quando Rondo Pays Tribute To Lul Pab On His Death’s Anniversary

Quando Rondo has his fair share of rap beefs, but unfortunately, he suffered a lot of loss in his life that paints them with a darker context. Moreover, he lost his friend Lul Pab to gun violence exactly a year ago, and he took to his Instagram Story to reflect on this tragedy. “Today makes a year,” the 24-year-old wrote, captioning a post from his fallen comrade. “It done been so many tears rip big brah.” For those unaware, they were the victims of an August 2022 shooting that allegedly targeted Quando.

What’s more saddening about this situation is that Quando Rondo continues to grapple with loss to this day. Recently, he paid tribute to another friend that passed away, and this grief has made him reflect on the violent themes both in his music and his public feuds. For example, the Savannah, Georgia native recently expressed regret over making his personal life so public, resulting in a blurry line to cross. In addition, he also spoke about “laying his flag down” and severing some of his criminal ties to mourn more healthily.

Quando Rondo Honors Lul Pab

“It’s time for me to spend time to myself and free myself from a lot of people,” Quando Rondo wrote on social media at the time. “My Main Manz Gone & a lot more s**t I’m cool on alot of s**t. If I feel like you not with me it’s no reason for me To be holding on to you. No need to shake your hand or fake some with you ! I’m Living Life How I wanna live life whatever I wanna do ima do it you gone either gone get with it or get lost.”

Meanwhile, these kinds of stories remind rap fans and readers that these dangers can happen at any time to anyone. As such, many criticized Rondo’s rivalries since this moment given the hardship that he already experienced. Regardless, it’s by no means an easy path, and we wish him the best moving forward. For more news and the latest updates on Quando Rondo, come back to HNHH.

Rest In Peace Lul Pab.

