Quando Rondo Can No Longer Drive, Must Be Drug Tested To Stay Out Of Jail

Earlier this month, Quando Rondo was involved in a high-speed car accident in Georgia. The rapper allegedly seemed to be under the influence, according to officers who arrived to the scene. He was “observed traveling at a high rate of speed and ultimately crashed his vehicle into another vehicle,” reports say. “Emergency services responded to the scene and the defendant was administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose.” Upon being transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center, authorities say “he became belligerent with hospital staff and ultimately had to be sedated.”

Quando Rondo appeared in court today (July 27), where prosecutors requested that his bond be revoked. Luckily, the judge ruled in his favor, meaning that he will stay out of jail for the time being. She did, however, call for him to follow some new restrictions. “You are a young man with a career in front of you,” the judge explained, “All sorts of opportunities. But the bottom line is that it’s all on you.”

Quando Rondo Avoids Jail For The Time Being

The artist will no longer be allowed to drive as a part of the judge’s conditions, and he must refrain from using drugs. He is to undergo drug testing to prove that he’s staying clean. Quando Rondo was already facing some unrelated drug and gang charges prior to the crash. He’s accused of acting as a leader of the Rollin’ 60s gang in Georgia. He, along with 18 others, was indicted last month, and later granted a $100,000 bond. A judge praised him at the time for turning himself in after discovering there was a warrant for his arrest.

“The court finds it significant that the defendant surrendered himself for arrest the day after he learned of the warrant for his arrest,” the judge said. The investigation of the car crash continues, and further related charges are still pending. He was charged with “a number of traffic offenses” following the collision.

