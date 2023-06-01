Quando Rondo Allegedly Showed Signs Of Overdose During Car Crash, Motion To Have Bond Revoked Filed

Quando Rondo was involved in a car accident earlier this week in Savannah, Georgia. Prosecutors are claiming that the high-speed crash shows that the rapper is a threat to the public. Apparently, he had been exhibiting signs of an overdose at the scene of the accident, which was noted by prosecutors. A motion has now been filed to revoke his bond, which he was granted last month. He was “observed traveling at a high rate of speed and ultimately crashed his vehicle into another vehicle,” according to the court. “Emergency services responded to the scene and the defendant was administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose.”

“He was subsequently transported to [Memorial Health University Medical Center] where he became belligerent with hospital staff and ultimately had to be sedated. As a result of this incident the Defendant is being charged with a number of traffic offenses,” according to authorities. The investigation of the car crash is ongoing.

Quando Rondo’s Car Accident

Quando Rondo had already been facing various gang and drug charges. He is accused of playing a pivotal role in the Rollin’ 60s gang in Georgia. He was granted $100,000 bond at the end of June, and commended for responding to his arrest warrant right away. “The court finds it significant that the defendant surrendered himself for arrest the day after he learned of the warrant for his arrest,” the judge said at the time.

After Quando Rondo was granted bail, Young Thug’s sister Dolly White came forward to weigh in. She made it clear that she felt the rapper had gotten off easy, comparing his case to her brother’s. Young Thug is currently behind bars amid his YSL RICO trial, and it was reported earlier today that his bond was denied for the third time. “So quando got a bond on Rico charges but they won’t give Jeff one,” she wrote on Twitter. She continued, “The system failing us when they won’t Free Jeff already damn.”

