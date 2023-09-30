Quando Rondo Faces Potential Ban From Hometown

In a bizarre move, prosecutors in Georgia are seeking to ban rapper Quando Rondo from his hometown. Chatham County prosecutors are seeking to bar Rondo from the City of Savannah due to him being a frequent target of shooting attacks. This includes a September 20 attack at a barbershop where at least two people were shot. Rondo currently resides in Midway, a town about 30 miles from Savannah.

Rondo is currently out on bail for charges relating gang activity as well as a driving under the influence charge. However, under the terms of his bail, Rondo is able to still perform and produce music. Rondo has remained fairly out of the spotlight after receiving a $100K bond back in June. While prosecutors attempted to have his bond revoked in July, Rondo remains a free man. However, he must submit to regular drug testing and must refrain from driving.

Rondo Performs At Local Restaurant

Meanwhile, Rondo recently gave an impromptu concert at a local restaurant in Georgia. The video, reshared by DJ Akademiks, shows Rondo standing on a table and performing for a crowd who seems pretty into the impromptu show. However, it's unclear when or where this pop-up show took place. Regardless, the venue appears to be pretty full and there is a small group of people actively dancing and vibing directly in front of Rondo. It appears, despite his recent legal troubles, there are still plenty of people are down with Rondo's music.

Reactions to Rondo's performance were mixed. For a lot of people, they just wanted to have some fun about where he was performing. Both "Dave & Busters" and "Kickbacks" were thrown around liberally in the comments. "I know Foo not performing a hookah lounge," one person wrote. "Who crib they at," joked another. Additionally, another user simply commented "million dollar biscuit". However, for all the jokes, there was also a wave of defenders standing up for Rondo. "At least he came out, he must no ain't nobody gonna do nothing, w for him," one person wrote. "Why hate like he did some to y'all personally. Man swear y'all will hate on a bird that can't fly," added another. "I don't care if it 2 people in that mf... he still performed," a third praised.

