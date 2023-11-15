Quando Rondo Will Not Be Banned From Chatham County, Georgia, Judge Rules

Quando Rondo will not be banned from entering Chatham County in Georgia, despite prosecutors' attempts otherwise. Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes reached the decision on Monday, according to Savannah Morning News. The attempted ban followed a car crash involving the rapper on July 19. At the scene of the incident, he showed signs of an overdose. Additionally, Rondo was present at a shooting on September 20, in which a group of people including Quando Rondo, were attacked. In response, prosecutors wanted Rondo banned "from the confines of Chatham County except for court appearances, meetings with defense counsel, and medical treatment."

Denying their request, Judge Stokes argued: "Preliminary investigation suggests that the defendant and/or members of his entourage were the targets of this attack. Based on the State's case, it appears that the defendant was, in fact, victim. Accordingly, the motion is denied."

Quando Rondo Attends BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo and Fee Banks attends the B.E.T. Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

In documents obtained by XXL back in July, authorities wrote that Rondo was, "operating a motor vehicle in Chatham County and was observed traveling at a high rate of speed and ultimately crashed his vehicle [into] another vehicle. Emergency services responded to the scene and the defendant was administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose." They also added that, "Quando] was subsequently transported to [Memorial Health University Medical Center] where he became belligerent with hospital staff and ultimately had to be sedated. As a result of this incident the Defendant is being charged with a number of traffic offenses."

Afterward, police began investigating the cause of the car crash. They didn't provide word on any other reported injuries from the scene. Rondo has yet to comment on the verdict. Be on the lookout for further updates on his legal case on HotNewHipHop.

