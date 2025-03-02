Quando Rondo’s Prison Release Date Revealed

BY Caroline Fisher 96 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Quando Rondo Prison Release Date Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Quando Rondo turned himself in after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges in January, and his release date has reportedly been revealed.

Quando Rondo has dealt with his fair share of legal issues in recent month, but fortunately, it looks like they'll be coming to an end sooner rather than later. According to No Jumper, the rapper is scheduled to get out of prison on May 29, 2027. It's to be seen whether or not this release date changes. Regardless, fans are glad to see that there's an end in sight for the incarcerated performer.

News of Quando Rondo's prison release date comes just months after he turned himself in back in January. He pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges in December, and was subsequently sentenced to 33 months in addition to three years of supervised release and a $40K fine. He's still got a couple of years left to go before he's off the hook, but reportedly, he was facing up to 20 years in prison. Needless to say, his current sentence seems like a walk in the park compared to what he could have been up against.

Read More: Quando Rondo Turns Himself In To Begin 33-Month Prison Sentence

Quando Rondo's Plea Deal

As for what's next for Quando Rondo once he's released, he must follow various release conditions, per WJCL 22 News. This reportedly includes regular drug testing, avoiding contact with gang members, and getting mental health treatment. After he was sentenced, Quando described his time behind bars as an opportunity to become a better version of himself. “As cr*zy as it sounds," he said. "That's enough time to really sit down, rehabilitate myself, and come up with better plans for my family and friends."

Sadly, this may mean that supporters won't hear any new music from him, at least not right away. After his sentencing, he took to his Instagram Story with a lengthy message, seemingly hinting at retirement. "If promised anybody something there [sic] going to get it, my word is my word!" he wrote. "But on everything I love once I do this lul time I promise you I'm disappearing and never talking to people again!"

Read More: Quando Rondo Disses Police For Allegedly Trying To Steal His Jewelry

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals Music Quando Rondo Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Federal Drug Conspiracy Charges 986
Quando Rondo 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals Music Quando Rondo Turns Himself In To Begin 33-Month Prison Sentence 3.1K
GettyImages-1180126018 Original Content Quando Rondo’s Federal Sentence Follows Years Of Arrests, Shootings, & Legal Issues 2.7K
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals Music Quando Rondo Hints At Retirement After He Serves 33 Month Prison Sentence 1285