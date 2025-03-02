Quando Rondo’s Prison Release Date Revealed

Quando Rondo has dealt with his fair share of legal issues in recent month, but fortunately, it looks like they'll be coming to an end sooner rather than later. According to No Jumper, the rapper is scheduled to get out of prison on May 29, 2027. It's to be seen whether or not this release date changes. Regardless, fans are glad to see that there's an end in sight for the incarcerated performer.

News of Quando Rondo's prison release date comes just months after he turned himself in back in January. He pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges in December, and was subsequently sentenced to 33 months in addition to three years of supervised release and a $40K fine. He's still got a couple of years left to go before he's off the hook, but reportedly, he was facing up to 20 years in prison. Needless to say, his current sentence seems like a walk in the park compared to what he could have been up against.

Quando Rondo's Plea Deal

As for what's next for Quando Rondo once he's released, he must follow various release conditions, per WJCL 22 News. This reportedly includes regular drug testing, avoiding contact with gang members, and getting mental health treatment. After he was sentenced, Quando described his time behind bars as an opportunity to become a better version of himself. “As cr*zy as it sounds," he said. "That's enough time to really sit down, rehabilitate myself, and come up with better plans for my family and friends."

Sadly, this may mean that supporters won't hear any new music from him, at least not right away. After his sentencing, he took to his Instagram Story with a lengthy message, seemingly hinting at retirement. "If promised anybody something there [sic] going to get it, my word is my word!" he wrote. "But on everything I love once I do this lul time I promise you I'm disappearing and never talking to people again!"