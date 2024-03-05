Doodie Lo Talks Candid Relationship With Drugs On "Purple Nightmares"

For Doodie Lo, things have not been the greatest. The veteran MC from Illinois has been dealing with rehab and a defamation lawsuit that left him feeling suicidal. As for the first of the two personal issues, there was speculation as to why he was entered into a facility. According to Hip-Hop Lately it was because of drug problems that were heightened after the court battles with his ex FTN Bae. Thankfully, it seems that Doodie Lo is working his way back to making music as he is back with a new single, "Purple Nightmares."

This could be a reference to the troubling year he had in 2023. He raps, "Sippin' all that codeine, at night, I'm havin' nightmares / Woke up in the middle of the night, my killer right there." Luckily, his OTF crew mate Lil Durk was there for him during his time in need. He wound up paying him $110,000 to assist in his recovery.

Listen To "Purple Nightmares" By Doodie Lo

On top of dropping this new track, Doodie Lo will also be coming through with a new album. According to the press release, it will be called What Made Me. He already released the introspective cut, "Role Model," back at the beginning of February. "Purple Nightmares" is now the second record to tease the LP which is still awaiting a release date. Additionally, this will end a three-year drought since his debut in 2021.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't gotta have racks on me, don't bring around your wack homies

Felt bad from that moment, the state bringin' wraps on me

'Member back then, I sold weed with my fat homie

Now we gettin' to shows booked and n****s gettin' they h**s too

All the killers, they roll with me, loyalty, you owe to me

Close your mouth, don't go and speak, you know they lookin' over me

