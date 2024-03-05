ScHoolboy Q Reacts To Anthony Fantano's Review Of His New Album

Even though Fantano liked the album, Q thinks he didn't like it enough.

Earlier this month, ScHoolboy Q released his new album Blue Lips. The project was his first since 2019's CrasH Talk and kicked off what's expected to be a major year for his label Top Dawg Entertainment. The album has an impressive roster of features including Rico Nasty, Devin Malik, Lance Skiiiwalker, Az Chike, Freddie Gibbs, Ab-Soul, Jozzy, and Childish Major all appear on the album. The album has received pretty strong reviews from fans and even a few key endorsements from critics.

One of those critics is the self-proclaimed internet's busiest music nerd, Anthony Fantano. He posted a review of the record to his YouTube channel where he delivered mostly positive feedback for the album. He shouted out songs like "Blueslides" and "Pop" as being among his favorites on the record and gave the entire album a 7 out of 10. But after someone on Twitter brought the review to ScHoolboy Q's attention, he had some thoughts. "I don’t tHink anytHings perfect but 9/10 would’ve been correct" he said in a tweet response. Check out his post and various fan reactions to it below.

ScHoolboy Q Thinks "Blue Lips" Is A 9/10

That wasn't the only commentary ScHoolboy Q shared recently on his own discography. He took to Twitter earlier this week to share his own definitive ranking of his discography. Even that left some fans pretty shocked, specifically when he called his most acclaimed album Oxymoron his 4th best full-length work. Unsurprisingly, Blue Lips topped the list just ahead of his 2016 album Blank Face LP.

Additionally, he revealed that he spent the entire 5 years between Blue Lips and CrasH Talk working on a follow-up. He revealed to fans that the album went through a years-long process before finally arriving at the finished product. What do you think of Anthony Fantano's rating of Blue Lips? Do you agree with ScHoolboy Q that the album should be a 9/10? Let us know in the comment section below.

