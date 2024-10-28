Lil Durk’s Father Attends His Court Hearing After Arrest For Allegedly Orchestrating An Attempted Murder

PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week - Runway
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing )
Lil Durk is facing charges of allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder.

Lil Durk’s father walked out of the courtroom with his son’s attorney, Alex Ubieta, in Miami on Friday after authorities arrested the rapper for allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder of rival Quando Rondo in 2022. In a clip of the moment caught by CBS News, the man and Ubieta decline to comment on the situation.

Federal prosecutors unveiled the complaint against Durk, last week. “Banks [Lil Durk] put a monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding named T.B.,” it reads, as caught by Billboard. “Banks ordered T.B.’s murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder.” The document also alleges that the move was in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von.

Lil Durk Performs At The Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 01: Lil Durk performs during the 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 01, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

In addition to Durk, the complaint also brings up allegations against his imprint, Only The Family. Authorities describe it as a “hybrid organization” that also functions as a criminal gang in addition to a music collective. They also allege Durk was attempting to flee the country at the time of his arrest. Authorities apprehended him as he approached an airport where he had allegedly booked commercial flights to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Switzerland. He also allegedly had a private jet to Italy lined up.

Lil Durk's Father Leaves His Son's Hearing

Check out the clip of Durk’s father leaving the courthouse below. Durk’s next hearing regarding his pre-trial detention will reportedly be held in the Central District of California as the crime allegedly happened in Los Angeles. A date for that hearing has yet to be set. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Durk and his legal trouble on HotNewHipHop.

