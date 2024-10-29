Lil Durk's Music Streams Are Up Big Following His Alleged Murder-For-Hire Arrest

Fans have been running up Lil Durk's music in recent days.

Lil Durk's music streams are reportedly up 28%, according to DJ Akademiks, following the news of his arrest for allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder of Quando Rondo. Authorities arrested him in Florida, last Thursday, as he allegedly attempted to flee the country out of Miami airport, where he had arranged several international flights.

In the replies to Akademiks' report, fans celebrated Durk's continued success while calling for his freedom. "Man getting paid in Jail, revenge has never felt so good…….Free Durk," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another posted: "It’s always like that. People finna see him on the news and tryna know what his song about."

Lil Durk Attends MLS Game

Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The complaint against Durk accused him of allegedly paying for the attempted killing of Quando Rondo. It reads: “Banks [Lil Durk] put a monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding named T.B. Banks ordered T.B.’s murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder.” It further alleges that the move was in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. The filing also targets other associates of his Only the Family imprint, which it describes as a “hybrid organization” that also functions as a criminal gang in addition to a music collective.

Lil Durk's Music Streams Are Up

In addition to Durk's arrest, authorities arrested several members of OTF on numerous charges. They include conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire involving a death, and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death. Durk is expected to be transported to Los Angeles for his detention hearing, as that's where the alleged crime took place. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Durk on HotNewHipHop.