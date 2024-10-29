Lil Durk's 10-Year-Old Son Releases Passionate Statement Of Support Amid His Father's Arrest

"Zayden" speaks.

One of those people is Zayden Banks, the Chicago MC's 10-year-old son and one of seven children. Well, it may not exactly be him making statements based on the wording. It sounds like it's work right from Durk's PR team, but nonetheless, here's what Zayden had to say. It's a passionate series of paragraphs as "he" advocates that he's a great man and father, asks for continued support from the fans, and shouts out the mayor for his speech. "I want to take a moment to stand up for my dad, Durk Banks. He has always dedicated his life to uplifting others and giving back to our community through his organization, Neighborhood Heroes. Beyond that, he is a great father who has always supported and loved our family unconditionally," Zayden begins.

Read More: Fat Joe Gets Ruthlessly Clowned For His Performance At Yankees Game

"During this difficult time, I ask for your support for him and all the good he continues to do. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the mayor for standing with my dad. His speech was well said and truly reflects the community's support those who strive to make a positive impact. Thank you, everyone!" As you can imagine, fans are calling BS and dragging Durk's team for posting this on Zayden's account. "Get off that baby account 😒😒😒 he ain’t type all that," one writes on IG. "Y’all wrong for putting the kids involved in this. This was a bad PR move," another adds.

What are your thoughts on Lil Durk's 10-year-old son Zayden's statement regarding his father's arrest? Do you think the rapper's PR team deserves some flak for this move, why or why not? Where do you stand on this incarceration and the allegations? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Durk. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.