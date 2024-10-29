India Royale Spotted Leaving Lil Durk’s Latest Court Hearing

India Royale was spotted leaving Lil Durk's recent hearing in Miami after his arrest for allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder of Quando Rondo. DJ Akademiks shared a picture of the rapper's longtime partner outside of the courtroom on Instagram on Tuesday morning.
Fans have been having a lot to say about the situation in the comments section. "Let’s see how long she will hold him down if he gets convicted lol," one user wrote. Others were more critical of her and Durk. "She knew the life she was living.. were talking about a man that is gang affiliated from Chicago that was still in the streets…and she still decided to have kids with this man knowing this could be one of the outcomes," another fan wrote. One more added: "Like for real what was Durk thinking when he made that call to put a hit on Quando Rondo like your kids didn’t come across ur mind or ur wife. I been telling these young generation that the streets don’t love nobody."
India Royale & Lil Durk Attend The Grammy Awards
Authorities arrested Durk on his way to Miami airport, where he allegedly had multiple international flights booked. Their complaint alleges: “Banks [Lil Durk] put a monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding named T.B. Banks ordered T.B.’s murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder.” They further alleged the attempted killing was in retaliation for the murder of King Von.
India Royale Attends Lil Durk's Hearing
Check out a picture of Royale attending Durk's recent hearing below. Along with Durk, several of his OTF associates are also facing alleged charges. Be on the lookout for further updates on India Royale and Lil Durk on HotNewHipHop.
