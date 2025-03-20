King Von's Cousin Reportedly Alleges Rapper Passed Away From Shock After Second Surgery

King Von Cousin Rapper Passed Away Shock Second Surgery Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 11: Rapper King Von performs in concert during the "PTSD" tour at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Other relatives of King Von like his sister Kayla B have instead peddled narratives around his associates, such as his girlfriend Asian Doll.

King Von is still a dominant figure in Chicago drill, even if the past few years have seen a lot of discussions around his grisly murder rather than his artistic contributions. For example, there are a lot of questions around these circumstances that continue to pop up as conspiracy theories, even if fans are pretty skeptical as to their veracity. His cousin Baylo reportedly alleged that the rapper actually made it through his second surgery after his shooting in 2020. He supposedly regained consciousness but later sprung out of his hospital bed, fought with nurses, searched for his gun, and ultimately passed away due to "shock."

Of course, take this with a massive grain of salt, as even the most ardent Von supporters and family sympathizers raised their eyebrows at this. Sadly, other relatives continue to deal with the more negative aspects of this fallout and aftermath, whether they are the instigators or the innocent. For those unaware, King Von's sister is going at his girlfriend. Kayla B and Asian Doll, respectively, have clashed a lot about the authenticity of that relationship and plenty of other issues.

Read More: Asian Doll Defends Relationship With King Von Amid Messy Beef With His Sister Kayla B

Lul Tim On King Von

However, this recent discussion around the late MC follows more concerning activity that we still don't have a hard explanation for. Earlier this year, 6ix9ine took to social media to troll once again after a fake King Von coffin arrived on his doorstep. "I'm pretty sad," he reportedly gloated to TMZ after this broke into the news cycle. "I wanted to keep the King Von coffin and put it in my room, but the police had to confiscate it. I wanted to sleep in the coffin to feel what it was like to be King Von for a day."

Meanwhile, another recent development was new statements from King Von's alleged murderer, as a press run from Lul Tim for a documentary on his perspective of the situation led to many reflections. These caused a lot of controversy among the rap community, but it's clear that everyone involved in this situation knows it could've gone much differently had cooler heads and warmer hearts prevailed.

Read More: King Von Associate O-Block Louie Reportedly Passes Away

[via]

