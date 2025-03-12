King Von's Sister Kayla B Proves That She's Got Curves For Days In Response To Asian Doll

Over the last week, the sister of late Chicago rapper King Von, Kayla B, has been getting into it with Asian Doll. The latter dated Lil Durk's close pal for several years, but broke things off just months before the MC's tragic death. With that connection in mind, you would think things would be civil between the two ladies. In fact, one would even be safe to posit they could have bonded over their loss. Well, unfortunately, the opposite couldn't be truer. Doll was the one to throw a jab first writing on Twitter, "Can’t no b*tch that gotta get 365 chemical peels a year to look pretty make me mad star crunch face a*s h*e."

Kayla B hit back with a similar but slightly different response, "Can’t no b*tch that’s musty 365 & don’t know how to wash her p**sy make me mad." But things would grow tenser from there. Von's sibling would then go on to allege that Von "didn't really like [Asian Doll] that much" and that he was using her for "clout." Kayla expanded on those statements adding, "Anybody that knows a Chicago guy knows that's what they do. A Chicago man will use you until you're dry... And that's exactly what he did."

Kayla B Asian Doll Beef

Asian Doll defended her relationship with King Von, letting her know that it was much more serious than what she was trying to make it. "I had the rawest & longest & most genuine realest relationship with Von," she claimed. "& it’s okay I was there when he wasn’t sh*t & he loved me hard when he got rich. I’ve got the BEST memories with Von then any b***h he been with. I was loved out loud & nothing couldn’t break the love we shared no matter how many b*****s a h** would put on him he loved him some ASIAN DOLL & put nobody above it!!"