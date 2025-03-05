King Von's Sister Kayla B Claims He Only Used Asian Doll For "Clout" Amid Their Fiery Feud

King Von's sister, Kayla B, has fired back at the late rapper's girlfriend, Asian Doll, as their feud on social media heats up. The drama began earlier this week with a back an forth on X (formerly Twitter). "Can’t no b*tch that gotta get 365 chemical peels a year to look pretty make me mad star crunch face ass h*e," Asian Doll wrote. Kayla then fired back: "Can’t no b*tch that’s musty 365 & don’t know how to wash her p*ssy make me mad." She later addressed Asian Doll at length in a video on Instagram Live.

Kayla B began by labeling Asian Doll "musty" and claimed that King Von admitted to using her for "clout" and that he "didn't really like her." She added: "Anybody that knows a Chicago guy knows that's what they do. A Chicago man will use you until you're dry... And that's exactly what he did." Kayla also argued that, if she had put Von on, her music would've taken off.

King Von & Asian Doll's Relationship

While King Von and Asian Doll dated for several years, the two broke up prior to the final months of the rapper's life. After the tragic incident, Asian Doll wrote on X: "I’ll never be the same I just hope you visit me in all my dreams I just wanna sleep so I can picture us again I just wanna close my eyes & never open then again…. Von I’m gone, My heart is gone I’m just a empty soul in a human body I rather die then to feel this pain I CANT TAKE IT IM NOT STRONG ENOUGH VON."