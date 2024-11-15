Lul Tim Speaks On Police Shooting Him After King Von Murder And How That Changed His Life

BYGabriel Bras Nevares355 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 11: Rapper King Von attends The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Tim is still recovering from this tragic situation.

As part of his media tour for his upcoming documentary, Lul Tim recently sat down with DJ Vlad for an interview about the murder of King Von. He recalled how police shot him during the incident, resulting in him having to get a colostomy bag. Tim thanked medical staff for their diligence and assistance, but he admitted that it really threw him off his diet, everyday routines, and the like. Now, he mostly feels recovered even though he's still dealing with some side effects and post-surgery developments, and it was an arduous process because it lasted for longer than he initially expected.

Elsewhere during the VladTV interview, Lul Tim also recalled the night that he faced a fight and shooting between King Von and Quando Rondo's crews that resulted in the former's murder. He regretted that Von allegedly escalated the situation to that level, but also stood by his notion that he juts acted to protect his friends. Tim did clarify that he doesn't mean any disrespect towards either MC for how the situation panned out, and that it was just a tragic situation all around.

Read More: King Von's Sister Posts Heartfelt Tribute On Fourth Anniversary Of His Death

Lul Tim Recalls His Shooting Recovery

In fact, Quando Rondo himself agrees with Lul Tim, as he recently sat down for a DJ Akademiks interview in which he reflected on how unnecessary his beef with King Von really was. "At the end of the day, all this bulls**t that we're talking about is stupid s**t that could have been handled a totally different way," he remarked. "It could have been to the point that a song and three or four million dollars could have came out this s**t. It could have got handled in a legit way. In a music way."

While Lul Tim did not face charges for shooting King Von, you can tell that this whole tragic situation continues to affect everyone involved regardless of their guilt. Things became more complicated when federal authorities arrested Lil Durk for alleged murder-for-hire in retaliation for Von's death, which opened this story up again. Hopefully all these individuals can find peace and more safety moving forward with no further chances for violence.

Read More: Lil Durk Learns Tentative Trial Date During LA Court Appearance

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...