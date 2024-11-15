Lul Tim Speaks On Police Shooting Him After King Von Murder And How That Changed His Life

Tim is still recovering from this tragic situation.

As part of his media tour for his upcoming documentary, Lul Tim recently sat down with DJ Vlad for an interview about the murder of King Von. He recalled how police shot him during the incident, resulting in him having to get a colostomy bag. Tim thanked medical staff for their diligence and assistance, but he admitted that it really threw him off his diet, everyday routines, and the like. Now, he mostly feels recovered even though he's still dealing with some side effects and post-surgery developments, and it was an arduous process because it lasted for longer than he initially expected.

Elsewhere during the VladTV interview, Lul Tim also recalled the night that he faced a fight and shooting between King Von and Quando Rondo's crews that resulted in the former's murder. He regretted that Von allegedly escalated the situation to that level, but also stood by his notion that he juts acted to protect his friends. Tim did clarify that he doesn't mean any disrespect towards either MC for how the situation panned out, and that it was just a tragic situation all around.

Lul Tim Recalls His Shooting Recovery

In fact, Quando Rondo himself agrees with Lul Tim, as he recently sat down for a DJ Akademiks interview in which he reflected on how unnecessary his beef with King Von really was. "At the end of the day, all this bulls**t that we're talking about is stupid s**t that could have been handled a totally different way," he remarked. "It could have been to the point that a song and three or four million dollars could have came out this s**t. It could have got handled in a legit way. In a music way."

While Lul Tim did not face charges for shooting King Von, you can tell that this whole tragic situation continues to affect everyone involved regardless of their guilt. Things became more complicated when federal authorities arrested Lil Durk for alleged murder-for-hire in retaliation for Von's death, which opened this story up again. Hopefully all these individuals can find peace and more safety moving forward with no further chances for violence.