Lil Durk Learns Tentative Trial Date During LA Court Appearance

Lil Durk pleaded not guilty to the charges he's facing.

Earlier this month, prosecutors unveiled a new indictment that includes additional charges against Durk and cites some of his song lyrics. The complete list of charges includes a count of conspiracy, a count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, as well as a count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, according to WGN.

Lil Durk was arrested last month and hit with a murder-for-hire charge . His arrest was shortly after five other alleged OTF affiliates were taken into custody. Authorities accuse them of being paid to carry out the murder of Quando Rondo as revenge for King Von 's 2020 death. In 2022, Quando and his cousin Lul Pab were victims of a shooting at an LA gas station. Quando survived while Lul Pab passed away as a result of his injuries.

According to USA Today, Lil Durk appeared in a Los Angeles federal courthouse for his arraignment yesterday (November 14). The Chicago rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges he's facing, and prosecutors asked that he remain in custody while he awaits trial. They described him as an alleged “flight risk and a danger to the community.” He'll be held without bail in LA until the trial, per U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue's orders, and his trial got a new tentative start date.

