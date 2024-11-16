Lil Durk Reportedly Breaks His Silence On Arrest In New Prison Phone Call

Lil Durk reportedly denies being in protective custody.

Last month, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida and hit with charges of murder-for-hire conspiracy and more. The Chicago rapper remains in custody, and earlier this week, he was transported to a prison in Los Angeles. He pleaded not guilty to his charges and is being held without bond until his trial, which is tentatively scheduled for January 7, 2025. According to ABC7, however, it's “expected to be postponed."

Fortunately, it sounds like Lil Durk is doing well despite the circumstances. Recently, one of his associates @900bruhbruh reportedly shared audio of their phone call with him from behind bars. In it, he asks Durk if he needs anything, and is seemingly told that he's doing fine. He also reportedly denied being in protective custody, adding that he was being treated fairly well by the other inmates. His associate showed his support and called for Durk's release.

Lil Durk Seems To Be Doing Well Behind Bars

“Just got off the phone with my brudda @lildurk he in good spirits staying positive and fighting to get back home to his kids and family,” 900bruhbruh captioned the post. “We not glorifying negativity, we’re more than just street guys. that’s actually a understatement we’re men of honor & code no matter our financial status..bro hit the Mainline with the rest of our kind…NO PC #FREESMURK #FREETRIGGAROME.” Fans are glad to hear Durk is reportedly in good spirits, and are petitioning for his freedom.