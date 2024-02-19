O-Block Louie Recovers After Being Shot In The Head The Night Of King Von's Death

It goes without saying that the 2020 passing of Chicago rapper King Von was a tragedy. His death still weighs heavy on his countless fans, friends, and family members. The performer was shot and killed in Atlanta in November of that year at only 26 years old. The beloved MC was far from the only person injured that evening, however. Von's fellow O-Block native and close friend, O-Block Louie, also suffered a nearly fatal gunshot wound. He was shot in the head by police, a typically life-ending injury.

Miraculously, however, Louie survived and appears to have made a full recovery. He recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself dressed up for an event. "Glad it’s over with #loveyoumom," he captioned the image. Of course, supporters are out in full force in his comments section, praising him for doing what seemed impossible.

O-Block Louie Says It's "Over With"

Since the incident, Louie has gone on to share details of his and Von's relationship, revealing that they were friends even before the late performer started rapping. According to him, however, Von's career brought the two of them closer than ever before. During an interview on DJUTV last year, Louie discussed the moment he realized King Von was going to make a name for himself through his music. "To be honest, when he said he was gonna be a rapper, I couldn't believe it," he explained, recalling when Von started performing alongside Lil Durk and touring. "That's when I really started to believe in him, once I seen what he was actually on, like he was really taking it serious."

"We [were] having so much fun," he said of the peak of King Von's career. What do you think of O-Block Louie's recovery? Are you impressed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

