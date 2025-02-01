6ix9ine Issues Heartfelt Apology To SteveWillDoIt

BY Caroline Fisher 2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Made In America - Day 2
&lt;&gt; on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
6ix9ine is ready to put the past behind him.

6ix9ine and SteveWillDoIt have been at odds for years now, but it looks like the rainbow-haired rapper is finally ready to put their issues to rest. In a new clip, 6ix9ine explains that he's always considered Steve a friend despite all they've been through. He even says that he hopes to reconcile with the internet personality at some point, as he has no hard feelings against him.

"SteveWillDoIt is a great guy," he began. "I have so much love for him [...] I just think there was a lot of misunderstanding. Like I said, I wanna take this time to apologize to SteveWillDoIt 'cause he put his neck out there for me many times. He put his neck out there for me many many many times. He went against so many people for me [...] My dream is that me and him can reconcile." 6ix9ine went on, revealing that he'd like to start making content with SteveWillDoIt again.

Read More: 6ix9ine Explains Why Federal IRS Agents Raided His Home And Took His Luxury Items

6ix9ine Says He Wants To Make Content With SteveWillDoIt Again

"I would love to create content with SteveWillDoIt again, 'cause at the end of the day, I f*cked up," he continued. "There's a lot of stuff I wasn't happy about, but at the end of the day... I made a mistake, and you know pride f*cks a lot of people up [...] Steve, I know you're watching, I apologize as men in front of the world I apologize 'cause you're a great guy. Not only with me but with the world and I want to see you on top again. I want to see you just be happy and creating content, and hopefully together we can do it one day."

6ix9ine's apology to SteveWillDoIt come amid reports that several pieces of the rapper's jewelry were put up for auction by the IRS. This includes a shark pendant, a diamond "Yailin" pendant, a Jigsaw pendant, a Rolex, several rings, and more. These pieces were presumably confiscated during the raid on his Florida home that took place last April.

Read More: 6ix9ine’s Jewelry Reportedly Goes Up For Auction After IRS Raid

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Made In America - Day 1 Music SteveWillDoIt Believes He Could Be In Danger After Flying Out 6ix9ine’s Baby Mama & Daughter 7.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 : Day Three Music Kodak Black Was Caught On Camera Trying To Steal SteveWillDoIt's Richard Mille, Internet Personality Alleges 14.6K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1 Antics Fake Drake Supposedly Exposes 6ix9ine For Setting Up Perkio 26.9K