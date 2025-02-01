6ix9ine Issues Heartfelt Apology To SteveWillDoIt

6ix9ine and SteveWillDoIt have been at odds for years now, but it looks like the rainbow-haired rapper is finally ready to put their issues to rest. In a new clip, 6ix9ine explains that he's always considered Steve a friend despite all they've been through. He even says that he hopes to reconcile with the internet personality at some point, as he has no hard feelings against him.

"SteveWillDoIt is a great guy," he began. "I have so much love for him [...] I just think there was a lot of misunderstanding. Like I said, I wanna take this time to apologize to SteveWillDoIt 'cause he put his neck out there for me many times. He put his neck out there for me many many many times. He went against so many people for me [...] My dream is that me and him can reconcile." 6ix9ine went on, revealing that he'd like to start making content with SteveWillDoIt again.

Read More: 6ix9ine Explains Why Federal IRS Agents Raided His Home And Took His Luxury Items

6ix9ine Says He Wants To Make Content With SteveWillDoIt Again

"I would love to create content with SteveWillDoIt again, 'cause at the end of the day, I f*cked up," he continued. "There's a lot of stuff I wasn't happy about, but at the end of the day... I made a mistake, and you know pride f*cks a lot of people up [...] Steve, I know you're watching, I apologize as men in front of the world I apologize 'cause you're a great guy. Not only with me but with the world and I want to see you on top again. I want to see you just be happy and creating content, and hopefully together we can do it one day."