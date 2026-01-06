6ix9ine Officially Turns Himself In To Begin His Prison Sentence

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Made In America - Day 2
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Tekashi 6ix9ine attends Made In America - Day 2 on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)
Adin Ross dropped off 6ix9ine at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York to serve his sentence.

6ix9ine has officially turned himself in to begin his three-month prison sentence for violating the terms of his supervised release. He arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday. Adin Ross brought him to the facility, turning the trip into a livestream event. "Thank you guys so much see you in 3 months [heart emoji]," 6ix9ine wrote in a final Instagram post, as caught by XXL.

6ix9ine's current legal predicament dates all the way back to his infamous federal racketeering case in 2018. He testified against his associates at the time, helping him get a reduced sentence. When he got out of prison, however, he remained on supervised release. Just 6 months away from those terms expiring, he was arrested after authorities discovered drugs at his home in Florida. He later pleaded guilty to possession.

Read More: 6ix9ine Reveals He’s Going To The Same Jail As Nicolas Maduro & Luigi Mangione

Famous Inmates At MDC Brooklyn

In a post on social media, earlier this week, 6ix9ine confirmed that he'll be staying alongside several other famous inmates at MDC Brooklyn. Last weekend, the U.S. military captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia, in Venezuela and brought them to New York. Additionally, Luigi Mangione, who has been accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024, is awaiting trial at the facility. In previous years, Diddy, R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell, and more celebrities spent time at MDC Brooklyn.

“Yo guys, remember when I told you I was in prison with Diddy, the president of Honduras, and Sam Bankman-Fried, and you guys thought I was lying? And then it came out that the president of Honduras was like, ‘He’s such a cool guy,’ I put Diddy on the phone with Akademiks. Now, I’m about to go meet the president of Venezuela,” 6xi9ine revealed. “I have that luck of just being locked up with presidents. Oh, and I’m about to meet Luigi too. I’m about to play chess with them n****s, eat ramen noodles.”

Read More: TraxNYC Threatens To Fight 6ix9ine On Livestream With Adin Ross

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Tekashi 6ix9ine Memorial Day Weekend Music 6ix9ine Reveals He’s Going To The Same Jail As Nicolas Maduro & Luigi Mangione
Donald Trump Nicolas Maduro Same Prison Diddy Held In Hip Hop News Pop Culture Donald Trump Sends Nicolas Maduro To The Same Prison Diddy Was Held In
2018 Power105.1 Powerhouse NYC Music 6ix9ine Reportedly Released From Prison After Violating Probation
Insurance CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Is Extradited To New York Pop Culture Suspected CEO Killer Luigi Mangione Moved To Same Prison As Diddy
Comments 1